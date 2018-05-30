Home States Kerala

Death by drowning: Postmortem report of Kevin P Joseph

Post-mortem examination, conducted at the Forensic Medicine department at Government Medical College hospital here has found drowning.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, post-mortem examination, conducted at the Forensic Medicine department at Government Medical College hospital here has found drowning as probable cause of death. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after a detailed examination of internal organs in a chemical laboratory.

Notably, autopsy examination found as many as 15 simple injuries, including aberrations on the body. However, none of them were serious enough cause death. Hence, forensic experts are of the view that drowning might be the cause of death.“Since, there were no particles in the respiratory system, typical findings of drowning could not be observed. Hence, drowning could be ascertained only after diatom test, where diatoms in bone marrow and drowning water are analysed. But, one thing is clear - he was alive till falling into the water,” said sources in police.

Even if drowning is confirmed in tests, it will be difficult to find whether Kevin was forcibly held under water as the body was brought for autopsy in an early decomposition stage.Police are considering two or three possibilities:

One, Kevin might have fallen into water and drowned while escaping from the gang; Two, he might have been thrown into water in an unconscious condition by the gang and later drowned; or three, Kevin might have been forcibly held under water with an intention to kill. However, the last two possibilities are difficult to prove. In that scenario, the police will have to depend completely on circumstantial evidence to get any lead in the investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin P Joseph MURDER

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners