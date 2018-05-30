Death by drowning: Postmortem report of Kevin P Joseph

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, post-mortem examination, conducted at the Forensic Medicine department at Government Medical College hospital here has found drowning as probable cause of death. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after a detailed examination of internal organs in a chemical laboratory.

Notably, autopsy examination found as many as 15 simple injuries, including aberrations on the body. However, none of them were serious enough cause death. Hence, forensic experts are of the view that drowning might be the cause of death.“Since, there were no particles in the respiratory system, typical findings of drowning could not be observed. Hence, drowning could be ascertained only after diatom test, where diatoms in bone marrow and drowning water are analysed. But, one thing is clear - he was alive till falling into the water,” said sources in police.

Even if drowning is confirmed in tests, it will be difficult to find whether Kevin was forcibly held under water as the body was brought for autopsy in an early decomposition stage.Police are considering two or three possibilities:

One, Kevin might have fallen into water and drowned while escaping from the gang; Two, he might have been thrown into water in an unconscious condition by the gang and later drowned; or three, Kevin might have been forcibly held under water with an intention to kill. However, the last two possibilities are difficult to prove. In that scenario, the police will have to depend completely on circumstantial evidence to get any lead in the investigation.