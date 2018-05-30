Everything is transparent in Thuna, says IT wing SP

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police IT wing SP J Jayanath said, “Everything is transparent in the system. Once a person files a complaint, he gets a file number. He can also track the status of the complaint. People can also raise complaints against the police officers’ for inaction. We can track all official activities of police stations and police officers enabling the higher-ups to know who’s sitting on a file or so,” the officers said adding even arrests made by police stations should be updated in real-time basis in the online system, enabling the public to see who have been arrested on what charges.

The online platform Thuna has been successful in enabling public to get GD entry certificates without any hassle. Usually, people have to wait at the police stations for a long time requesting for GD certificates which are a must to report an accident with the insurance company.Police personnel sit on such applications and only provide the certificates after demanding money.

As Thuna has become active, once an accident is reported in a police station, the GD officer at the police station has to upload the details online within 24 hours. Public can download the certificate from the site without any hassle by entering the file number mentioned in the receipt.“It’s a must for all police stations to enter the GD details in the online system. This ensures that people get their requirement documents online,” the officers added.