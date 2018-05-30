Home States Kerala

Five more cases turn negative for Nipah virus

The lab test reports of five more persons, suspected to be infected with Nipah virus, returned negative. The Health Department received the lab report on Tuesday.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp_Image_2018-05-27_at_2

A staff of Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode wearing protective suite to safe gaurd from Nipah Virus fever, cleaning the floor with disinfectants with out waking the the child sleeping in the lap of the lady in Kozhikode . (EPS| Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The lab test reports of five more persons, suspected to be infected with Nipah virus, returned negative. The Health Department received the lab report on Tuesday. According to the health authority, eight persons are now under observation, while no new case of virus infection was reported in the state.

On the other hand, three persons who were infected with the virus continue to be in the ICU at various hospitals in the city. Yet another 958 persons who were suspected to have close contact with virus-infected patients are still under the surveillance of the Health Department.

Attending a press conference, Labour and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said despite repeated warnings, fake messages in connection with the Nipah virus outbreak are still circulating on social media. “Strict action will be taken against those who were behind the anti-social activities. The City police have already registered cases regarding an incident of spreading fraud message in the name of the District Medical Officer warning people to avoid consuming broiler chicken,” said the minister.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nipah virus Health Department virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners