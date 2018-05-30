Five more cases turn negative for Nipah virus

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The lab test reports of five more persons, suspected to be infected with Nipah virus, returned negative. The Health Department received the lab report on Tuesday. According to the health authority, eight persons are now under observation, while no new case of virus infection was reported in the state.

On the other hand, three persons who were infected with the virus continue to be in the ICU at various hospitals in the city. Yet another 958 persons who were suspected to have close contact with virus-infected patients are still under the surveillance of the Health Department.

Attending a press conference, Labour and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said despite repeated warnings, fake messages in connection with the Nipah virus outbreak are still circulating on social media. “Strict action will be taken against those who were behind the anti-social activities. The City police have already registered cases regarding an incident of spreading fraud message in the name of the District Medical Officer warning people to avoid consuming broiler chicken,” said the minister.