IUML’s Vanitha League gets new office-bearers

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Vanitha League, the woman outfit of IUML, got new state committee functionaries. IUML state president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal announced Suhara Mampad (Malappuram) as the new president while P Kulsu (Kozhikode) was named the new general secretary. Seema Yahya (Alappuzha) was named treasurer.

The announcement came after Thangal was entrusted with the duty of selecting the new committee by the Vanitha League state council.Suhara is currently the Malappuram district committee president of Vanitha League.P Kulsu is currently serving as the Payyoli municipal chairperson.

Shahina Niyasi (Malappuram), Raseena Abdul Khader (Wayanad), Ayishathu Thahira (Kasargod), P Safiya (Kozhikode) and Beegum Sabira (Palakkad) were selected vice-presidents. Roshni Khalid (Kannur), Sareena Haseeb (Malappuram), Brasilia Shamsudheen (Kozhikode), Sabeena Mattappally (Thiruvananthapuram) and Sajida Sidhiq (Ernakulam) are the new joint secretaries.