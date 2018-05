By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said Kevin P Joseph and his wife Neenu were the victims of a feudalistic mindset that prevails in a state like Kerala. And the support given to this feudalistic mindset which executed the murder, from the police department cannot be justified or played it down.

In a Facebook post, the minister said the head of every people in the state should hang in shame in front of the innocent girl. The entire incident warrants a deep introspection for everyone and the move to single out the chief minister upon the incident cannot be justified, he said.