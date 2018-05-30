Kerala-returned migrant labourer admitted to ID Hospital with suspected Nipah virus

By UNI

KOLKATA: A migrant worker, identified Uttam Bhowmick, who returned from Kerala with fever, has been admitted to ID Hospital here with suspected Nipah viru.

With this, a total of four such patients have been undergoing treatment in isolated ward of the government owned health facility.

Relatives of Uttam Bhowmick today said their ward, a carpenter by profession, returned home after having high temperature for the past 4/5 days.

He went to Kerala for carpentry job on daily basis.

Uttam, a resident of Daspur of West Medinipur, was admitted to the government owned hospital last night.

Besides Uttam, three other youth Safiqul, Asik and Rajesh Mondal have been undergoing treatment in an isolation ward.

The trio was from Murshidabad and they recently returned home after working as migrant labours in Kerala.

The trio was doing well, the medics said.

Meanwhile, the Alipore Zoo authorities have warmed the people not to pick up and eat fruits from its gardens.