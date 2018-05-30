Kerala to forgo additional tax on fuel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With fuel prices increasing on a daily basis, Kerala has decided to do away with additional tax on fuel. The decision would come into effect from June 1.

The state cabinet which met on Wednesday took the crucial decision to reduce sales tax fuel price. However, the rate of tax cut has not been finalised. The finance department has been entrusted with the task of taking a final call on the same.

The CPM and the left government have openly come out against the Union government for its failure to intervene in the fuel price hike.

