Kevin P Joseph murder: Neenu’s brother, father surrender

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing into the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, took six persons in to custody, including Chacko, father of Kevin’s wife Neenu, and her brother Syanu Chacko.According to Kottayam SP Harisankar, who holds the operational charge of the investigation, said as of now, there were a total of 14 accused in the case. “Details like whether there are more accused in case, will be found only at a the later stage,” he said.

While, Chacko and Syanu Chacko, hailing from Syanu Bhavan, Ottakkal, Thenmala, surrendered at Karikkottukari police station in Iritty, Kannur, another accused Manu was arrested from Thenmala on Tuesday. They will be brought to Kottayam by Tuesday late in the night. Earlier, police had arrested Neenu’s cousin, Niyas, 23, Riyas, 26, and Eshan from Tamil Nadu on Monday.

They they were produced before the court and was remanded in judicial custody. Harisankar told Express that IPC section 302 (murder) has been charged against the accused at present, taking into account the circumstantial evidences. “We hope murder charge will sustain as there were injuries on Kevin’s body, which are believed to be inflicted by the accused, who abducted him.

However, if we don’t get evidence substantiating murder in the further investigation, the charge is likely to be changed into IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which is certain,” he said. He added since autopsy examination has found death was due to drowning, there are two options. “He was chased to the water by the accused or he accidently fell in to water. This will be differentiated depending on the proposition of force applied on him,” he said, adding investigation team was considering all options.The SIT, comprising two DySPs (Law and Order, Pala, and Crime Branch, Kottayam), two CIs, was constituted under the overall observation Kochi Range IG, Vijay Sakhare.

No criminal case against Gandhinagar SHO

Meanwhile, police have not registered any criminal case against Ganghinagar SHO M S Shibu, who is under suspension for overlooking the complaint filed by Kevin’s father and wife. “As of now, no criminal culpability is found from the part of the SHO. However, he had made lapses and has been placed under suspension,” Sakhare told reporters. At the same time, case will be registered against SHO if he was found deliberately helping the accused in the later stage of the investigation.

One more arrested from Thenmala

T’Puram: The police on Tuesday registered the arrest of one more person in connection with the honour killing of Kevin P Joseph, at Thenmala. Manu, who drove the car in which Kevin was abducted, is the arrested. The officers said Manu, who hails from Bharanikavu in Kollam, was part of the quotation team hired to abduct Kevin. He is the sixth person to be arrested. Another person has been taken into custody with Manu. But police have neither revealed his identity nor registered an arrest as they are yet to prove his involvement in the crime. The police team led by Pala DySP Vinod Kumar searched Shanu Bhavan at Ottakkal in Thenmala, the house of the parents of Neenu, Kevin’s wife, on Tuesday.

Chennithala flays CM

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said Pinarayi Vijayan can no longer be a Chief Minister without providing safety to the people of Kerala. He was addressing the candlelight protest held in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday night in memory of the people who lost their lives due to the alleged police torture. “At a time when the government is celebrating the second anniversary of the LDF government, we can only point out flaws,” said Chennithala.