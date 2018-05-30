Home States Kerala

Kochi girl national topper in CBSE Class X exam

For the family of Sreelakshmi G, the Vennala girl who clinched the first rank in the CBSE Class X results announced on Tuesday, it was a repeat of good old times.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE: T’Puram region records highest pass percentage

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the family of Sreelakshmi G, the Vennala girl who clinched the first rank in the CBSE Class X results announced on Tuesday, it was a repeat of good old times. Her mother Rema L P - an associate professor at Maharaja’s College - is a first-rank holder in her BSc and MSc examinations while being a student of Sacred Hearts College in Thevara. Her father S Gopinathan is a senior public pleader at the Kerala High Court.

A student of Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in Kakkanad, Sreelakshmi shares the top honour with three others from across the country. She secured 499 marks out of 500.“I didn’t expect a national rank,” Sreelakshmi told Express.“I must thank my teachers on this occasion. Their guidance has helped me a lot. My family has been quite supportive too. My mother is my inspiration and role model.” She is currently attending entrance coaching classes at Chavara Public School in Pala.

Of Sreelakshmi’s future plans, her mother said: “She wants to be a doctor, and has also hinted at a desire to write the Armed Forces Medical College entrance examination. We can’t say anything for sure about kids. She could even change her mind later. Whatever happens in the future, I am proud of her.”Rema said they had expected her to be a school topper.“The national rank came about as a surprise. She was worried about the maths exam. It seems everything turned out fine,” she said.

Her father Gopinathan said: “I am thrilled and am proud of her. Like her mother, she has achieved a big thing. I also believe how she utilises her education from here on is very important. That will decide how she turns out as a person, and her success and failure.”Sreelakshmi has an older brother, Sreehari, who is doing integrated MSc in Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy.

