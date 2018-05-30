Kodiyeri visits Kevin P Joseph’s family

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as Home Department under the LDF Ministry is in the dock over the death of Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian, hailing from Kottayam, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan visited Kevin’s house on Tuesday night. He met Kevin’s parents Joseph and Mary, his sister Kripa and wife Neenu. CPM district secretary V N Vasavan and state secretariat member K J Thomas accompanied Kodiyeri and consoled them.