Kottayam bids tearful adieu to Kevin P Joseph

KOTTAYAM: With heavy hearts, thousands of people in Kottayam on Tuesday bid a tearful adieu to Kevin P Joseph -23, the newly-wed Dalit Christian youth, who died after he was abducted and brutally tortured by his wife’s relatives the other day. A pall of gloom descended on Nattassery near Kottayam, when Kevin’s mortal remains were brought to his rented house here in the morning.

The marriage between Kevin Joseph, son of Joseph Jecob alias Rajan, hailing from Platharayil house, Nattassery, and Neenu Chacko (20), daughter of Chacko, hailing from Syanu Bhavan, Ottakkal near Thenamla, was registered on Friday.But Kevin was abducted by Neenu’s relatives in the early hours of Sunday. He was later found dead in a rivulet at Chaliyekkara near Punalur on Monday morning. After conducting inquest in Punalur, Kevin’s body was brought to Govt Medical College on Monday evening and a post-mortem examination was conducted under the aegis of professor Dr. Rajeev V N and asst professor Santhosh Joy, at the Forensic Medicine department here on Tuesday.

As per procedures, post-mortem was conducted in the presence of Revenue Divisional officer, Kottayam. Later, the body was handed over to his relatives by 10.50 am.Kevin’s wife Neenu, his mother M O Mary, sister Kripa Joseph and other close relatives were inconsolable when his body was brought to his house by 11 am.

Thousands of people poured into the house to pay their last respect. Congress leaders Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, CPI district secretary V N Vasavan, CPI district secretary C K Sasidharan and others paid homage at the house.By 2.30 pm, the mortal remains were taken to Mount Carmel Church, Kunnumbhagam to offer final services and later cremated at the cemetery at Good Shepherd Church, Kottayam by 4.45 pm.

The premises of Government Medical College hospital, Kottayam, witnessed unprecedented violence on Tuesday morning while the post-mortem examination of Kevin P Joseph was progressing. A huge crowd belonging to various political and community organisations, turne up in front of the Forensic Medicine department and the mortuary attached to it early in the morning. The situation turned ugly when Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan arrived here and demanded to enter the hall, where post-mortem examination was being held. CPM followers, gathered on the spot, tried to prevent Thiruvanchoor from entering the mortuary, which led to a mild clash between them and Congress activists.

Thiruvanchoor said he wanted to ensure mandatory proceeding like videography of post-mortem and RDO’s presence were being followed. Later he, Suresh Kurup, MLA, and CPM district secretary V N Vasavan were allowed to enter the post-mortem hall. The second round of violence erupted after the post-mortem examination was over. Activists of various organisations tried to take the control of the mortal remains, which led to clash between the activists of CSDS, Congress and CPM.

Kannur: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has demanded a probe into the alleged political intervention into the death of Kevin Joseph. “The police were initially inactive for 15 hours after getting complaint regarding the kidnapping. People are afraid of police because of this laxity. Even after getting intimation about the crime, police turned inactive in the name of providing security to the Chief Minister. It could not be justified in any manner,” he told reporters at the Press Club here. He alleged the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, through advertisements, is claiming the government is on the right track . But, the recent incidents of custodial deaths and goonda attacks have proved that state police is not on right track, he said.