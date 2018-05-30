Neenu’s father, brother file for anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The marriage between deceased Kevin and Neenu was not a ground for any personal attack as alleged by the police, said father and brother of Neenu, in their anticipatory bail petition filed before the High Court on Tuesday. Police have named them as accused in the suspected case of honour killing.

The petition was filed by Syanu Chacko, 26, Ottakkal, Thenmala, Kollam and his father Chacko John, 50, seeking an anticipatory bail. The police registered a case against them for offence under section 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

According to them, the only allegation was that they attempted to manhandle Kevin. “The marriage between two parties is not a ground for any personal attack as alleged by the prosecution,” they submitted.