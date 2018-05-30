Pinarayi Vijayan puts blame on Gandhinagar SI

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose to put the blame on Gandhi Nagar sub inspector after he was held accountable for the lapses in handling the police in the murder of the youth at a public meet held as part of LDF Government’s second anniversary in Kollam on Tuesday. Terming the lapse from the part of SI in not investigating the case after getting complaint, as an act of ‘extra ordinary deriliction of duty’, Pinarayi said his government would not protect the erring police officers. The government is red faced after repeated instances of lapses on the part of police handled by Pinarayi.

According to him the murder incident was politicised by the Opposition against LDF on the Chengannur voting day. “When we hear about such murders we decry it. But since it happened on a poll day the Opposition directed the incident against LDF.” said Pinarayi.

He reiterated his stance Gandhinagar SI MR Shibu had no role in his security during his visit to Kottayam. “The incident in connection with the murder of Kevin took place early morning. But the SI who is in charge of the station took no action,” said Pinarayi. He mocked at the findings on how the SI was busy giving protection instead of investigating the case.