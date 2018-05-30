Home States Kerala

Use Thuna, police urge public

Published: 30th May 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: As biased approach of police officers have been causing much hardship to people,  the Kerala Police have made a clarion call to make use of their online platform Thuna. It  was exclusively launched to help people avail all police services including filing of complaints, to help curb corruption in the department and monitor the working of all officers by ensuring complete transparency.

Top police officers said Thuna will enable people to lodge a complaint and check its status without even going to a police station. “Thuna is also aimed at checking corruption and preventing police personnel from taking money from the public for delivering different services to the people,” said a top police officer.
Kerala Police IT wing SP J Jayanath said the online platform will alert higher-ups if a police station concerned sits on a complaint or a request above the permissible time limit.

General Diary Entry Certificates go online
The online platform Thuna has been successful in enabling public to get GD entry certificates without any hassle. Usually, people have to wait at the police stations for a long time requesting for GD certificates which are a must to report an accident with the insurance company.

