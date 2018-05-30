Verdict on fake notes case to be delayed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the NIA judge vacating his post on Tuesday, the verdict in the Nedumbassery Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case will be delayed. Judge S Santhosh Kumar will be relieved from NIA duty on Tuesday as he is assuming charge as judge of a family court in another district.Last week, after completing the final hearing in the case, the NIA Judge had posted the case for announcing the verdict on May 30. Judge Santhosh Kumar was to retire from service on May 31. However, on Monday he was given a service extension. The directive for the same was issued by the Subordinate Judiciary section of Kerala High Court.

“After being relieved from the post, the Judge might not able to announce the verdict in the case on Wednesday. The new Judge will have to hear prosecution and defence sides in the case and announce the verdict later,” an NIA officer said.A new Judge for NIA Court-II in Kochi was appointed recently. However, for hearing in the FICN case, a notification from the Central government has to be received.

“It would take a few months to complete the proceeding now,” the officer said.

Last month, a High Court division bench had lifted Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act charged against the accused in the case.The case relates to the seizure of 1,950 fake currencies of Rs 500 denomination from Malappuram native Abid Chullikulavan at the Nedumbassery airport on January 26, 2013.