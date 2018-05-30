Home States Kerala

Verdict on fake notes case to be delayed

With the NIA judge vacating his post on Tuesday, the verdict in the Nedumbassery Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case will be delayed.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the NIA judge vacating his post on Tuesday, the verdict in the Nedumbassery Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case will be delayed. Judge S Santhosh Kumar will be relieved from NIA duty on Tuesday as he is assuming charge as judge of a family court in another district.Last week, after completing the final hearing in the case, the NIA Judge had posted the case for announcing the verdict on May 30. Judge Santhosh Kumar was to retire from service on May 31. However, on Monday he was given a service extension. The directive for the same was issued by the Subordinate Judiciary section of Kerala High Court.

“After being relieved from the post, the Judge might not able to announce the verdict in the case on Wednesday. The new Judge will have to hear prosecution and defence sides in the case and announce the verdict later,” an NIA officer said.A new Judge for NIA Court-II in Kochi was appointed recently. However, for hearing in the FICN case, a notification from the Central government has to be received.
“It would take a few months to complete the proceeding now,” the officer said.

Last month, a High Court division bench had lifted Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act charged against the accused in the case.The case relates to the seizure of 1,950 fake currencies of Rs 500 denomination from Malappuram native Abid Chullikulavan at the Nedumbassery airport on January 26, 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nedumbassery Fake Indian Currency Note High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners