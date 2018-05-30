Vocational Option ensures better win percentage

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Not many are aware that choosing a sixth vocational subject, prescribed under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), can ensure a win in the CBSE Class 10 exam even if the student fails in any one of the five main subjects.The option, introduced by CBSE last year, has come as a blessing for many students who have failed in tough subjects such as Mathematics, Science and Social Studies. Latest statistics validate the point.

A total of 72,434 students had appeared for this year’s CBSE Class 10 examination

from the state. While the number of failed candidates among those who had not opted for the sixth vocational subject stood at 287, only one candidate who chose the vocational subject became ineligible for higher studies. This showed the success rate was higher among the candidates who chose the vocational subject as an optional subject.

“CBSE had introduced this scheme in the previous year. If a student opts for the vocational NSQF subject and in the event of failing one subject, that subject gets replaced and student passes the examination.,” CBSE Regional Officer Tarun Kumar told Express.According to the CBSE officer, the initiative was introduced part of the Union government’s Skill India project aimed at improving the vocational skills of students. “Though introduced last year, many students did not take up the vocational subject due to lack of awareness. We have to make each and every student aware of the vocational subject that not only enhances their skills but also ensures them success in the examination,” Kumar said.

A wide array of vocational subjects, ranging from Retail, Information Technology, Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production and Front Office Operations are offered as optional subjects.