69 complaints lodged online; two against police officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three weeks since its official launch, the online service portal of Kerala Police ‘Thuna’ (The Hand yoU Need for Assistance) has started receiving people’s requests and complaints, including those against police officers.

As per data with the state police, 10,059 people logged in to the online facility to know more about the services being offered by the state police. In all, people lodged 69 complaints via the facility, of which two were against police officers.

Of the total number of requests, 375 – the maximum – were for mike sanction. Ten persons used the facility for getting character certificate which the police issues to job aspirants and visa applicants.

The Kerala Police launched Thuna on May 9 for providing its different services and information to people. Between May 20 and May 26, 1,324 people logged in to the facility.

“We are witnessing more users availing of the services offered via Thuna. We will be launching more campaigns soon to sensitise people about Thuna and what facilities it offers to people,” said Kerala Police IT Wing SP J Jayanath.

Through Thuna, users can login and download FIRs, raise complaints or service requests and know its processing status. They can even share anonymous tips without logging in. The officers said 661 offices of the Police Department had been linked through the portal. “The facility is also networked with the Union Government’s flagship project Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System. The facility will be further spruced up to ensure all police-public interface goes online so that there is transparency and fair treatment is meted out to people by police officers,” said a high-ranking police officer.