Home States Kerala

Chengannur by-election: People are the ultimate judges, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The victory is a proclamation of the excellent public support the LDF government's policies enjoy, he said, taking the opportunity to sharply criticise the media for engaging in ''false campaigns.''

Published: 31st May 2018 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF victory in Chengannur Assembly by-election has proved that the people are the ultimate judges, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, reacting to the by-poll results.

The victory is a proclamation of the excellent public support the LDF government's policies enjoy, he said, taking the opportunity to sharply criticise the media for engaging in ''false campaigns'' against the government. By gifting LDF the victory, the people have handed more responsibility to the LDF government. ''It makes us more humble,'' Vijayan said.

The LDF won unprecedented support from all sections of the voters across caste, religion and politics. A large section of voters who had kept away from the LDF in the last elections have voted for the LDF this time. This time, the LDF candidate won 14,658 more votes more than in 2016, Vijayan said. Citing numbers, he said that the people of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala's panchayat and booth had rejected his claims.

In the panchayat where Chennithala's residence is situated, the LDF candidate led by 300-plus votes. In his booth, the LDF candidate won 457 votes and the UDF candidate, 280. ''He should see it as a warning,'' Vijayan said. He denied that the LDF had resorted to communal appeasement of any sort in the elections. On K M Mani, said that Mani had left the UDF in name only. ''The people understand everything,'' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister LDF Ramesh Chennithala Chengannur by-election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon