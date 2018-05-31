Chengannur by-election: People are the ultimate judges, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF victory in Chengannur Assembly by-election has proved that the people are the ultimate judges, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, reacting to the by-poll results.

The victory is a proclamation of the excellent public support the LDF government's policies enjoy, he said, taking the opportunity to sharply criticise the media for engaging in ''false campaigns'' against the government. By gifting LDF the victory, the people have handed more responsibility to the LDF government. ''It makes us more humble,'' Vijayan said.

The LDF won unprecedented support from all sections of the voters across caste, religion and politics. A large section of voters who had kept away from the LDF in the last elections have voted for the LDF this time. This time, the LDF candidate won 14,658 more votes more than in 2016, Vijayan said. Citing numbers, he said that the people of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala's panchayat and booth had rejected his claims.

In the panchayat where Chennithala's residence is situated, the LDF candidate led by 300-plus votes. In his booth, the LDF candidate won 457 votes and the UDF candidate, 280. ''He should see it as a warning,'' Vijayan said. He denied that the LDF had resorted to communal appeasement of any sort in the elections. On K M Mani, said that Mani had left the UDF in name only. ''The people understand everything,'' he said.