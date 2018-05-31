Home States Kerala

CM to inaugurate state-level launch of Praveshanolsavam

All arrangements are in place in the state to welcome the fresh academic batch starting on Friday, a senior State Education Department officer said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level ‘Praveshanolsavam’ at Government LPS, Nedumangad, at 9.30 am on Friday.  

Education Minister C Raveendranath will preside over the function and interact with children before the inauguration. Government Girls HSS, Nedumangad, will also be a venue for the Praveshanolsavam cultural programmes. Deputy Speaker V Sasi will be the chief guest of the function.

Unlike previous years, the new academic year will be a beginning of various initiatives to make the schools hi-tech, in terms of introducing smart classrooms. As part of its first step, the government has already directed the schools to use ‘Samagraportal’ software. The academic master plans for all schools have been completed. The master plans include special training programmes to increase the vocabulary skills in English and to make maths easier for students. ‘Hello English’ and ‘Ganithavijayam’ are the two projects to be implemented from this academic year. The Directorate of Public Instructions has directed schools to ensure the completion of 200 working days. A major achievement this year is the distribution of braille textbooks before the beginning of classes, a senior Education Department officer said. 

A P Kuttykrishnan, state project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan(SSA), said a slew of programmes will be implemented in all schools this year. “The implementation of various programmes is the highlight this year. Teachers had undergone training in the new Samagra portal the government has launched,” he said.
An order issued by the government instructed all concerned directors should ensure effective usage of Samagra in all hi-tech classrooms in the state this academic year. In addition to that, it has also been mandated to review the exact usage of Samagra and to set up proper monitoring mechanisms up to sub-district level, on a regular basis.

Kuttykrishnan also pointed out that a high-level meeting will be held next month to discuss the merging of SSA and RMSA to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.   The ‘Pravesanolsavam’ is meant to ensure children develop an affinity towards the system of formal schooling. 

