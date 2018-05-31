Home States Kerala

‘CM trying to bully media and Opposition’

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the Chief Minister seems to have lost his presence of mind after he was exposed to the people in the state.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the Chief Minister seems to have lost his presence of mind after he was exposed to the people in the state. The CM, who lost his face after the latest murder, is now trying to save his skin by unleashing an attack against the media and the Opposition.

The CM should stop talking nonsense by sitting in a seat once occupied by stalwarts like EMS. He is now insulting the state through his attack against the media and challenging the commonsense of the people, Chennithala said.

How could he face the people of the state after a series of lies he had said were exposed by the media, including the latest one in the murder of Kevin P Joseph, he wondered. He can claim the credit for changing the God’s Own Country to the Devil’s Own Country. When each murder took place, he tried to play it down by saying it was an isolated incident.

But when crimes become an unending series, how can the CM stay away from owning up the responsibility of the department he heads, he asked. He should show the courtesy to introspect on how many times he had to retract or change his statements, he said.

Even ministers Thomas Isaac and Kadakampally Surendran and veteran leader V S Achuthanandan have pointed out the lapses in the Police Department. The CM should acknowledge the faults the Home Department committed. The police force are fuming over the structural changes he brought in the department recently, which have to be looked into, he said. He asked whether there was a Home Secretary when all these things happened in the state.

Chennithala termed the state government decision to slash fuel price by `1 was an eyewash. The previous UDF Government had slashed fuel price four times in its tenure by forgoing the additional tax.Chennithala also requested former President Pranab Mukherjee to refrain from attending an RSS function slated to be held on June 7.

