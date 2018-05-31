Home States Kerala

Death toll from Nipah virus rises to 15 in Kerala

The death toll due to Nipah virus in Kerala rose to 15, with a 28-year-old man succumbing to the deadly virus.

Published: 31st May 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers at the Government Taluk Hospital in Perambra, Kozhikode, which wears a deserted look due to the Nipah virus scare. | TP Sooraj

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: The death toll due to Nipah virus in the state rose to 15, with a 28-year-old man succumbing to the deadly virus here, a health department official said today.

Akhil, a native of Karassery, who was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical college hospital (KMCH) since May 29, died last night, the official said.

Two more persons, confirmed of having contracted the virus are being treated at KMCH, he said.

Besides, 1,353 people who had been in contact with the affected persons before the confirmation of the disease, are under observation, the official said.

Yesterday, Madhusudhanan (55) of Nellikode in the district, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here also breathed his last.

He was working as a Senior superintendent in the Kozhikode District Court.

The outbreak of the Nipah virus infection, a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans, is suspected to be from an unused well in Perambra which was infested with bats.

The natural host of the virus is believed to be fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala nipah virus Nipah Nipah virus deaths Kozhikode Medical college hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon