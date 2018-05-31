Home States Kerala

DYFI activist hacked

Amidst efforts to restore peace in coastal areas of the district, one more case of attack has been reported from Parappanangadi.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:Amidst efforts to restore peace in coastal areas of the district, one more case of attack has been reported from Parappanangadi.In the latest incident, DYFI worker Nuboob, 23, was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was attacked by a gang of alleged RSS workers.

He was hacked at Puthanpeedikayil near Parappanangadi around 11 pm on Tuesday. He was taken to government hospital from there.According to the police, a gang with weapons, including iron rods, blocked the motor bike of Nuboob and brutally attacked him while he tried to run away from the gang members.  

Police suspect the incident is a continuation of RSS-CPM clash in the area.Nuboob is an accused in a case related to the attack on an RSS worker a few months ago.  A special team of police has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents.

