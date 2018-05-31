Home States Kerala

Honour killing a warning for Kerala society: Governor P Sathasivam

Governor P Sathasivam has called for an introspection by Kerala society in the wake of the alleged honour killing of a Kottayam native for marrying a girl of his choice.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Mayor V K Prasanth, Transport Minister A K Saseendran, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor P Sathasivam at the valedictory function of the Left Front Government’s second-anniversary celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. True welfare lies in the people’s right to live without fear, said Sathasivam | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

“We, as a progressive society, must also be on our guard against intolerance raising its ugly head in the form of honour killing, which was not heard of in our state. The very recent murder of a youth in Kottayam is a warning for all of us to think deeply about the degeneration of our own mindset,” he said while addressing the valedictory function of the state government’s second-anniversary celebrations.

Though the state is well-known for peaceful co-existence and social harmony, it is often disturbed by political unrest and violence, especially in the northern part, he said. “Let us not forget that true welfare also lies in the people’s right to live happily and without fear. The unending saga of political murders and clashes should remind us to be more vigilant in preventing political differences rotting to murderous hatred,” he said.

The Governor lauded the government for making achievements in different sectors. “The Navakeralam Mission clubbed with flagship schemes and schemes of the Government of India, which has been focusing on education, agriculture and environment, housing and health, has started showing positive results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Opposition’s boycott of the valedictory function was unfortunate. The government convenes all-party meetings ahead of taking crucial decisions on development projects, he said.“The Opposition should have participated in this function and suggested corrections in the government’s functioning,” he said.

Pinarayi said the biggest achievement of his government was that it could regain the “high political culture” of the state. A major chunk of land acquisition for the National Highway development has been completed, he said. The work will be completed on time. Works of the coastal and hill highways will also be completed on time, he said.

The Railways has agreed to the state’s proposal to add two more tracks on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod route. Pipe-laying for the GAIL gas pipeline will be completed until Koottanad by September, he said.

The national waterway from Kovalam to Bekal will be a reality by 2020. The Kannur airport will be inaugurated in September and the first phase of the Sabarimala airport is nearing completion, the CM added.

