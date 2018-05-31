Kerala governement releases 'progress card' of its performance 

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala has released the progress report of its two years' performance, listing out the projects and initiatives implemented by various state departments.

The 59-chapter report, released by Governor P Sathasivam at a function here last evening, claimed that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government had fulfilled several of its over 600 poll promises mentioned in the election manifesto.

Besides the progress of various projects implemented by the departments ranging from agriculture to administrative reforms commission, the report also comprises chapters detailing the government's significant interventions in various issues and awards and recognition it received.

It also pointed out the work of 28,000 houses completed as part of its ambitious LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission, which envisages a comprehensive housing scheme for all the landless and homeless in the state.

On the agriculture front, it said additional 34,000 acres were brought under paddy cultivation.

After releasing the report, Vijayan said the government had completed just two years in office and all the promises, mentioned in the manifesto, would be met out in the rest three years.

The chief minister said the government has brought a change in the 'rotten political culture' that existed in the state before it came to power in 2016.

Official sources said the progress report would be published in the government website and suggested people to convey their opinion in this regard via email or post.