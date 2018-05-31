Kerala's Chengannur Assembly bypoll result: Left lead crosses irreversible 10,000 plus, major UDF strongholds uprooted

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Dashing the hopes of Congress-led UDF’s revival hopes in Kerala, LDF candidate CPM’s Saji Cherian has nearly won the Chengannur Assembly constituency with a lead of 10,000 plus over his nearest rival D Vijayakumar of the Congress.

While Cherian polled 24,574 while Vijayakumar got 19,034 and BJP’s P S Sreedharan Pillai was in the distant third at 14,208 in the sixth round of counting.

Cherian told reporters that the voting showed the growing support for the CPM-led LDF across the state, and it was a referendum of the Front’s two year’s rule in Kerala. “I’ve received votes from all sections of the people,” he said.

The near-victory margin for the LDF also came despite fears in the Left camp that the murder of Dalit Christian Kevin P Joseph on the voting day on Monday will affect the sentiment in favour of the UDF.

Almost conceding defeat, BJP candidate Sreedharan Pillai alleged Congress of shifting its votes in favour of the Left candidate.

The election was necessitated following the death of CPM MLA KK Ramachandran Master. In the last election, he had won by a margin of 7983 votes.