Kerala's Chengannur Assembly bypoll result: Left lead crosses irreversible 7000 plus, major UDF strongholds uprooted

The murder of Dalit Christian Kevin P Joseph on the voting day on Monday, many felt, would hit the ruling LDF's chances.

Published: 31st May 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 10:48 AM

Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Against all odds, CPM candidate Saji Cherian is leading by over 4600 votes after three rounds of voting in Kerala's Chengannur Assembly constituency.

Congress candidate D Vijayakumar is in second spot while BJP candidate Sreedharan Pillai is in distant third. Almost conceding defeat, Pillai alleged Congress of shifting its votes to the LDF candidate.

The murder of Dalit Christian Kevin P Joseph on the voting day on Monday, many felt, would hit the ruling LDF's chances. But, initial trend shows the ruling CPM was able to overcome the negative impact from these adverse reports in the constituency.

After fourth round, LDF candidate leads 4,618 votes, almost sealing the victory. LDF 15619, UDF 11001, and NDA is at 9008.

Last election, the CPM had a victory margin of 7983 votes. The election at Chengannur Assembly was necessitated following the death of CPM MLA K K Ramachandran Nair.

