Home States Kerala

Kevin P Joseph murder: Neenu’s father, brother and cousin planned the crime, say SIT sources

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case of abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph has closed in on putting in order the turn of events related to the crime.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case of abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph has closed in on putting in order the turn of events related to the crime. Charges against the accused too are being finalised. As per sources, it was Kevin’s wife Neenu Chacko’s father Chacko John, her brother Syanu Chacko and cousin Riyas who planned the crime and implemented it with the help of the other accused.

The SIT is expected to revise the order of the accused after the entire gang is  arrested. Kottayam district police chief B Harisankar said charges, including IPC sections 302 (murder), 362 (abduction), 141 (unlawful assembly) and 441 (criminal trespass), were slapped on all the accused in the case.Interestingly, Harisankar said IPC section 120 B was charged only against Chacko John while others were charged with IPC section 34 (criminal act done by several persons with a common intention).

At the same time, the police are clear in their stand that Kevin was chased into the water with the intention of killing him. Hence, IPC 302 was charged. They submitted the remand report at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFMC)-I, Ettumanoor, with such a statement.The SIT arrived at that particular conclusion after interrogating all nine accused in the case. The statement of Aneesh Sebastian — Kevin’s cousin — who was abducted along with Kevin was also recorded.

Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare told reporters the statements of Aneesh and the accused in this regard were corroborative. “There are no contradictions in the statements. All of them said Kevin escaped from the vehicle and ran away when they arrived at Chaliyekkara,” he said.The police said, when Kevin escaped from the vehicle, the gang members chased him to the rivulet there. At the same time, SP Harisankar played down Aneesh’s statement to the media that Kevin was tired of brutal torture and was unable to run away from the spot.

“In fact, Aneesh told us that Kevin ran away from the spot. Since Aneesh has poor eyesight and it was raining then, he was unable to observe the physical condition of Kevin. Moreover, Aneesh was vomiting and didn’t get a clear sight of developments,” he added.

Three more arrested

The police took three more persons into custody on Wednesday in connection with the abduction and death of Kevin. They are Nishad, an autorickshaw driver, Shefin, a relative of Syanu Chacko, and Titto Jerome. While the police arrested Nishad and Shefin from Ettumanoor, when they arrived to surrender at a court there, Titto surrendered at a court in Peermade, Idukki.The police also took three vehicles — Toyota Innova, Hyundai i20 and Maruti Wagon R, in which the accused arrived at Mannanam to abduct Kevin and Aneesh — into custody. With this, nine out of the 14 members in the list of accused have been arrested.
The police are optimistic of nabbing the other accused in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin P Joseph murder SIT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon