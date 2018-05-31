Nipah Victims’ families to receive Rs 5 lakh from CM’s relief fund

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Families of Nipah victims will be given `5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said District Collector Amit Meena while attending a meeting of special action force here on Wednesday.

“Arrangements have been made to distribute the amount on Thursday.

The state government has allocated a total of `15 lakh and this amount will be handed over to Velayudhan from Moorkkanad, Bindu from Moonniyur and Mannanthanath Shijitha from Thennala,” said Amit. The Health Department has asked those who had physical contact with Nipah victims to remain at home.

The Collector has directed Perinthalmanna RDO to take action against the educational institutions which have started functioning by flouting his direction.