Now a ‘ghost bungalow’, this school eyes facelift

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Several prominent personalities are the alumni of this school, which was opened in a British-era residential building a year after India’s independence, but Government LPS Kannamoola has of late been relegated to a ‘ghost bungalow’. While the city schools, several of them boasting high-tech status, will be busy welcoming a new set of students to its campus on Friday, the Kannammoola school has failed to attract even one in the past four years.

A headmistress used to turn up dutifully, but she retired on March 31, leaving a big question mark on the school’s future.The city corporation, which had raised concerns about the school’s plight, took over a major chunk of the school’s property to house employees engaged in data entry jobs, but it is not sure whether the 30 corporation staff are comfortable to go there.

Rajalakshmi, the recently-retired headmistress, said her 10-month stint at the school was a nightmare.

“I was completely under mental stress during my entire tenure. I had nothing to do, but do some clerical jobs given by my higher-ups. It was a nightmare,” said Rajalakshmi.

Express brought the issue of the pathetic plight of the Kannammoola LP School to the attention of General Education Department Secretary A Shahjahan, who quickly asked for a report from the Director of Public Instructions (DPI).

“It’s true some three-four schools in the state reportedly have no students. We’ll take steps either to attach them to other government schools or look for some other serious measures. I’ll seek a report from the DPI in this regard,” said Shahjahan.