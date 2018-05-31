Home States Kerala

One more Nipah infection case reported in Kozhikode

The Health Department has expanded the list of persons who are suspected to have had close contact with Nipah virus-infected patients from 958 to 1351, as one more positive case of virus infection was

Published: 31st May 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Health Department has expanded the list of persons who are suspected to have had close contact with Nipah virus-infected patients from 958 to 1351, as one more positive case of virus infection was reported in the district on Wednesday.

Among the 12 lab test reports received by the health authority, the sample report of a 28-year-old in the district was positive. With the new revelation, the total number of Nipah virus-infected persons in the state rose to 17.

Among them, 13 persons have succumbed to the virus, while four patients are under treatment at various hospitals in the city.Another nine persons are under observation at Kozhikode MCH.

Virus claims another life

Kozhikode: After a three-day break, one more person died due to Nipah virus at a private hospital here on Wednesday.  Madhusoodhanan, 55 of Nellikode is the deceased. He was undergoing treatment for the past few days. District medical officer Dr Jayasree said he was infected with the virus from the Medical College, where he was attending to his sister, an accident victim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Health Department Nipah virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon