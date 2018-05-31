One more Nipah infection case reported in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Health Department has expanded the list of persons who are suspected to have had close contact with Nipah virus-infected patients from 958 to 1351, as one more positive case of virus infection was reported in the district on Wednesday.

Among the 12 lab test reports received by the health authority, the sample report of a 28-year-old in the district was positive. With the new revelation, the total number of Nipah virus-infected persons in the state rose to 17.

Among them, 13 persons have succumbed to the virus, while four patients are under treatment at various hospitals in the city.Another nine persons are under observation at Kozhikode MCH.

Virus claims another life

Kozhikode: After a three-day break, one more person died due to Nipah virus at a private hospital here on Wednesday. Madhusoodhanan, 55 of Nellikode is the deceased. He was undergoing treatment for the past few days. District medical officer Dr Jayasree said he was infected with the virus from the Medical College, where he was attending to his sister, an accident victim.