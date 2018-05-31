Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala is a motormouth: Pinarayi Vijayan

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is known for being a motormouth, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is known for being a motormouth, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Responding to questions on Chennithala’s remarks against the state government and the Police Department, Pinarayi came down heavily on the former Home Minister.
“He is known for making such motormouth remarks. The Opposition leader is yet to realise the importance of the position he occupies,” Pinarayi said, adding he would prefer not to make further remarks on the issue.

Under attack for back-to-back lapses by the state police, the CM lashed out at the media, blaming it for trying to defame the state. “You have been asking questions without verifying facts. You should follow media ethics, not indulge in wrong findings. In fact, you are trying to defame the entire state,” said an enraged Pinarayi while responding to queries on police lapses and inefficiency in the Kevin Joseph case. He urged the media to not be judgmental, referring to the heated discussions on TV channels.

Though the CM tried to be diplomatic at first, he soon lost his temper due to repeated questioning at the post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday. He alleged that a section of the media was deliberately attempting to link the CM with the Kevin Joseph incident.

To questions on police lapses, Pinarayi alleged a section of the media has been trying to depict that the CM’s security arrangements had led to the incident. “When there is a murder, the effort is to book the culprits. Instead, a section of the media was busy trying to portray that the CM’s security arrangements was what led to the incident,” he said.

A visibly irritated Pinarayi alleged that certain journalists ask questions based on instructions from the top.
“The reporter was getting instructions from someone. That is why I asked which channel she is from. I only revealed the name of the channel. I too have a responsibility to let the world know who you are and what the media does,” the CM added.

