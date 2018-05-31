Home States Kerala

Section 97(2)(e) of Kerala Police Act under the spotlight again

“The manner in which the petitioner dealt with the temple fire and Jisha murder created widespread serious dissatisfaction among the general public about the efficiency of the state police.”

Published: 31st May 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:13 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:“The manner in which the petitioner dealt with the temple fire and Jisha murder created widespread serious dissatisfaction among the general public about the efficiency of the state police.”Thus read the state government’s affidavit before the Supreme Court during the hearing of the petition filed by former DGP T P Senkumar seeking his reinstatement to the post in April last year.

Having fallen out of favour with the LDF Government, Senkumar was removed by the government citing Section 97(2)(e) of Kerala Police Act which said the clause of minimum tenure of police officers is not applicable in case the officer “cause serious dissatisfaction in the general public about efficiency of police in his jurisdiction”.

The DGP’s jurisdiction being the entire state, as observed by the apex court, the recurring law and order issues and police atrocities in Kerala have once again brought to the limelight Section 97 of the Police Act.
The question whether the government will use the same yardstick to judge current state police chief Loknath Behera has been in the air. However, on Wednesday, while responding to questions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Behera has been performing efficiently.  

The death of Kottayam native Kevin Joseph has invited criticism from even CPM leaders. Veteran leader and Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson V S Achuthanandan termed the police’s laxity as the reason for Kevin’s death.“The Home Department must take notice of the issue,” he said.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac also flayed the police inaction on his social media account.DGP Jacob Thomas, who earlier headed the Vigilance, did not mince words when asked about the efficacy of Behera as the police head. He lampooned that ‘pala maram’ doesn’t bear mangoes and asked whether the plan was to plant more such trees.

“Those who are atop elephants can’t see what’s happening on the ground,” he said in reference to the Chief Minister’s horde of advisers. A former Chief Secretary who Express talked to said constant lapses from the part of the police does raise doubts about the competency of the police chief.“I feel the chief is unable to create a pervading influence on the officers and subordinates,” he said.

“In the case of Kevin, a single step from the part of the police could’ve saved his life. But the police was lethargic. If a youngster was kidnapped and the police didn’t do anything before he was allegedly murdered after several hours, what competence does the department have? Somehow, the responsibility of this issue, and similar others, lies with the DGP and he can’t deny it,” the former bureaucrat said.

He said “the precedence the government has set in such matters vis-a-vis the Senkumar case should be followed in Behera’s case also”.Though Senkumar was unavailable for comment, sources close to him alleged rules are being used discriminatorily.“Section 97, it seems, is invoked against those who have a strong will and backbone,” they said.

Will it or won’t it?
The question whether the government will use the same yardstick, which it used in the case of T P Senkumar, to judge current state police chief Loknath Behera following the recurring law and order issues and police atrocities has been in the air.
The death of Kottayam native Kevin Joseph has invited criticism from even CPM leaders.
Veteran leader and Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson V S Achuthanandan termed the police’s laxity as the reason for Kevin’s death. He also said the Home Department must take note of the issue

