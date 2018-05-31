Software error leaves CBSE students confused

Sovi Vidyadharan By

KOZHIKODE: Hundreds of CBSE students who are seeking admission to the state Plus-Two course are a worried lot due to a technical error in the single window admission system of the Higher Secondary Directorate.Due to an incorrect conversion of CBSE grades using an automated software, the grades in the admission portal, generated by the software, do not match the actual grades in the candidates’ CBSE certificates.

“My score in a paper was 94. While entering the marks in the HSE admission portal, 94 was converted to the grade ‘A1’. But the grade awarded by CBSE for that subject as per the grade card is ‘A2’ denoting the positional grade,” said Mithun S, student of a city school.The student said that during the time of admission in schools, there would be a misunderstanding in the interpretation of the auto-generated grades vis-a-vis the actual grade in the mark sheet.

While the grading of SSLC students is based on actual marks scored, the CBSE follows a system of ‘positional grade’ which is dependent on the number of students passing the exam across the country. For example, grade A1 in CBSE denotes the top 1/8 th of the passed students. Each subsequent grades - A2, B1, B2, C1 etc represents the next 1/8th of passed candidates in that order. CBSE students have demanded that during the time of admission, actual marks awarded by the board should be tallied instead of resorting to the automated software. “Any mismatch between grades awarded in the mark sheet and automatic grade converted from the admission portal should be ignored,” said students.

CBSE Regional Director Tarun Kumar told ‘Express’ the anomaly has been taken up with the state Education Department. It was after the Regional Director’s intervention that the state government dropped its insistence on an affidavit by the candidates.

Earlier, CBSE students had the option of writing the Class X board examination or the school examination. Though this system was done away with last year, state authorities still insisted on an affidavit by the student stating that he or she had taken the board examination. After the matter was brought to the notice of the Education Department, the ‘affidavit’ clause was removed.CBSE students also rue that they have just two days to complete the entire admission process. The CBSE students will have time only till Thursday evening to complete the admission process online.

