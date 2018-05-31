Tight security as Chengannur byelection counting today

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: All arrangements have been made for counting votes for the Chengannur bypoll held on Monday. The Election Commission (EC) has made tight security arrangements at the counting centre at Christian College in Chengannur, said District Election Officer and Collector T V Anupama.

“The electronic voting machines (EVMs) kept in the strong room will be shifted to the counting centre by 6 am on Thursday. The strong room will be opened in the presence of EC chief observer K D Kunjam. Postal ballots will be counted in the first phase at 8 am,” said Anupama. The EC has arranged 14 tables for counting. Counting assistants, a counting supervisor and a micro observer will be present at each table. In the first round, EVMs of 14 polling stations will be counted. As many as 181 polling booths were set up for the bypoll.

After each round of counting, the micro observer and presiding officer will examine the result. Once the data is entered into the computer system, the next round will begin. The counting process will go on for 13 rounds and the result will be finalised by 12 noon, said Anupama.

The EC has appointed 69 officials for the counting process and they were trained in the presence of observer Kunjam. The EC has banned the use of mobile phones at the counting centre. Representatives of political parties and counting agents won’t be allowed to use cell phones or any other communication system at the centre, said officials.