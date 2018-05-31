Home States Kerala

Tribal youth lynching: All the accused granted bail

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to all 16 accused persons in the case related to the lynching of tribal youth Madhu.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to all 16 accused persons in the case related to the lynching of tribal youth Madhu.The court issued the order on the bail plea of Hussain, Marikkar, Shamsudheen, Aboobacker alias Backer, Aneesh, Radhakrishnan and other accused persons. The Sessions Court had dismissed their bail plea on the ground granting bail at that stage would adversely affect the probe.

While granting bail, the High Court held the accused shall not enter the Mannarkad revenue taluk without the trial court’s permission, except for appearing before the trial court on the posting dates. They have also been asked to surrender their passports and not to leave the state until the trial is over unless otherwise permitted by the trial court.

The petitioners had submitted since the investigation in the case was almost over, their further detention was not required. They also submitted some of the persons mentioned in the first information statement were not arraigned in the final report. Many of the accused were innocent, while some only visited the spot and took photographs.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution said if the accused were released, it would cause serious law and order issues at the locality resulting in fights between tribals and others.The court said no incident involving law and order problem had arisen at the locality so far post the incident. “If at all anything happens, the police can effectively deal with it. The material shows the prosecution already obtained the statements of some witnesses.  If any witness resiles from the statements, it will be appropriately dealt with by the trial court,” the court said.On the prosecution’s argument the accused might influence witnesses, the court said such possibilities could be excluded and averted by imposing appropriate conditions.

