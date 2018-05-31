We can’t do away with police: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Isolated incidents cannot be termed as a total lapse on the part of the police, claimed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. To questions on back-to-back lapses in the Varapuzha and Kevin Joseph incidents, Pinarayi said whenever lapses were found, strict action was taken.He further pointed out the CM’s security is not his personal choice. “The decision on the CM’s security was not taken by me,” he said.

The CM reiterated strict action will be taken against erring police officers. “There are about 60,000 police officers in the state. Since the police are part of the government, even if there are lapses on the part of one or two officers, there will be criticism against the government. Instead of advising the police not to repeat such incidents, strict action is being taken. That’s the thing to do. We cannot do away with the police system,” Pinarayi said.To a question on the state police chief’s performance, the CM said the DGP has been functioning efficiently. To another question, Pinarayi said he won’t be visiting Kevin’s house.

U-turn on SI’s duty

The CM retracted from his earlier statement that the Gandhinagar SI, suspended in the Kevin case, was not part of his security. Taking a U-turn from his earlier stance, Pinarayi said the SI was part of the team.

“It’s quite natural for the local SI to be part of the CM’s security arrangements. But his lapse in the issue is not linked with the CM’s security. There was no reason for him to not accept the complaint. Since lapses were detected on his part, action was taken,” Pinarayi said.He said his programme in Kottayam was in the evening. But the complainant went to the SI in the morning.

Police erred badly in murder case: Isaac

T’Puram: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said there had been a serious lapse on the part of the police in probing Kevin Joseph’s abduction. The tragedy that struck Kevin and his wife Neenu should prod each of us into serious introspection, he said in a Facebook post. The excuses cited by the police officer in charge of the probe challenges common sense. His excuses were meant to support the instigators or accused in the case. Isaac also said Kevin and Neenu are the victims of a feudalistic mindset that prevails in Kerala. The support given to this feudalistic mindset which executed the murder from the Police Department cannot be justified. Everyone should hang their head in shame in front of the innocent girl. The move to single out the Chief Minister for the incident cannot be justified, he said.