Government screening Sabarimala devotees, alleges Kerala BJP general secretary A N Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan invited senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran to join BJP as the Congress national leadership had rejected their appeal to stand with devotees.

Kerala Police at the entry point of Sabarimala Temple (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Upping the ante against the state government over the use of force to implement the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages entry into Sabarimala, the BJP on Wednesday alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was using the police to intimidate Ayyappa devotees. 

BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan alleged the police have started visiting the houses of devotees who submitted application for darshan on November 6, when the hill abode of Lord Ayyappa opens for Chithira Attam. 

“The police are collecting details of devotees who applied online for Sabarimala pilgrimage. The cops are seeking details like the devotees’ family background and political leanings and verifying their antecedents,” Radhakrishnan told reporters.

The state government has no right to screen devotees visiting a pilgrim centre, said Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan said the decision of the Devaswom ministers of southern states to stay away from the meeting convened by Pinarayi to discuss the Sabarimala pilgrimage showed all the neighbouring states were unhappy with the state government’s attitude.

“The government is planning to deploy police force in large numbers at Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season to facilitate the entry of young women into the temple. If it tries to do this, devotees will protest by chanting Ayyappa hymns,” he said.

Radhakrishnan also alleged Sisir, who was appointed as Guruvayur Devaswom administrator on July 31, had 15 corruption cases registered against him. He was serving as Commercial Taxes assistant commissioner before his appointment as the Devaswom’s administrator. BJP Ernakulam district president N K Mohandas accompanied Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan invited senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran to join BJP as the Congress national leadership had rejected their appeal to stand with devotees. His statement came a day after AICC president Rahul Gandhi said women of all ages should be allowed to enter the hill shrine.

“We don’t have any problem in accepting Congress leaders. However, we will accept not those involved in the Solar scam,” Radhakrishnan said.

He alleged a prominent businessman in Kerala had facilitated talks between Congress A K Antony, Oommen Chandy and K C Venugopal with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to save the leaders from the case, involving Saritha Nair.

Sabarimala protests

