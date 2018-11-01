Home States Kerala

Kerala Cabinet okays Public Works Policy

It promises safer roads that boast international standards and a construction process that is transparent and corruption-free, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the Public Works Policy which envisages quality enhancement in road construction, infrastructure development and wider use of modern technology in construction projects. 

The policy, among other things, provides for the completion of the 1627 km hill highway project and the 656 km coastal highway project. 

It promises safer roads that boast international standards and a construction process that is transparent and corruption-free, the Chief Minister’s Office said. PWD engineers will be provided training for enforcing the policy.  

PWD audit will be mandatory under the new policy. There is also a provision for speeding up delayed road projects that have been entangled in land acquisition glitches by providing land owners with a fair compensation.

According to the government, the instructions laid out in the Quality Manual and the Laboratory Manual will be stringently enforced in the construction process. 

The policy recommends the use of eco-friendly methods for road construction. On the other hand, the government will step up the use of plastic in road construction. 

In Sabarimala, the government plans to improve the roads under a seven-year contract for maintenance. The policy also provides for measures to check encroachment on PWD land.

