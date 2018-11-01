Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: SoS Action Council to hold Secretariat march on November 14 against Franco Mulakkal's bail

The Action Council also demanded a detailed probe into the financial dealings of Franco.

Published: 01st November 2018

File photo of the five nuns staging a protest against the delay in the arrest of Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kochi | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Save Our Sisters (SoS) Action Council will hold a Secretariat march on November 14, urging the government to cancel the bail granted to Bishop Franco Mulakkal and investigate the death of Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara, who died under mysterious circumstances.

Announcing this, Action Council convener Fr Augustine Vattoly said the death of Fr Kuriakose, who had given a statement to the police in connection with the alleged rape of a nun by Franco, has created doubts in people's minds.

“Witnesses can be influenced by the spiritual and political leaders who are backing Franco. Family of the survivor and the nuns supporting her are receiving threats from people supporting Franco. The government has the responsibility to ensure the nuns' safety,” Vattoly said.

“The government should bring a bill to stop sexual atrocities against women who are working with political and religious organisations,” he said.

