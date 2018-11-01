Ministers of South Indian states fail to turn up for Sabarimala facilities discussion; CM Pinarayi Vijayan skips meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday skipped the meeting to discuss and fine-tune the facilities arranged in Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season following the absence of ministers of South Indian states who were supposed to attend it.

The government had earlier announced that ministers of devaswoms of other South Indian states —Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puduchery—would attend the meeting.

The coming season is important following the Supreme Court judgment on the entry of women of all ages to the hill shrine and the stand-off between the government and the Opposition and Hindu organisations.

“The ministers may not have come for the meeting owing to the present issue and the protests taking place here,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

Kadakampally seeks help of neighbouring states

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said it is the constitutional responsibility of the government to implement the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala temple and requested the help and support of all the south Indian states in this regard.

The minister was addressing the meeting of officials of south Indian states called by the state government as a prelude to the start of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

He explained the heavy losses suffered in Pampa owing to the devastating floods and said during the floods, the health centre, toilets and nadapandal were washed away.

Construction work of around Rs 25 crore is taking place in Pampa and Nilakkal. This includes residential facilities for around 10,000 pilgrims and parking facilities for 12,000 vehicles and the work will be completed by November 11, he said.

Kadakampally said the maintenance work of the roads is taking place and as Pampa was destroyed by floods, the base camp will be set up at Nilakkal. KSRTC will conduct chain services from Nilakkal to Pampa, the minister said, adding after Nilakkal no private vehicle will be allowed to proceed.

The minister requested the officials of the south Indian states to give proper awareness that even in ‘Irumudi’ plastic materials should not be brought as there is a verdict from the Supreme Court on the same. He also clarified the state government is not taking a single paisa from Sabarimala and instead it is giving crores of rupees as grant to temples every year. The minister said he had to explain this following the campaign the government was swindling money from temples in the state.

Travancore Dewaswom Board president M Padmakumar T K A Nair, DGP Loknath Behera, ADGP Anil Kanth, IG Manoj Abraham, Fire and Rescue Services head A Hemachandran, KSRTC managing director Tomin Thachankary and Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar were also present.

Officials leaving meeting midway irks minister

TRIVANDRUM: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has come out against bureaucrats, who left midway from the meeting of officials of south Indian states on arranging facilities for the Sabarimala pilgrims during the coming Mandala-Makaravilakku festival. KSRTC Managing Director Tomin Thachankary, Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar, and Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan went out during the course of the meeting, irking the minister.

These officials were supposed to answer the queries raised on transport and health by the officials from the neighbouring states. There were also several questions regarding the facilities arranged by the health department during the season, and the secretary Rajeev Sadanandan was not present to answer any of them. Also, with the base camp being shifted to Nilakkal, no private vehicles are allowed from Nilakkal to Pampa.

The minister was unhappy with the absence of transport officials, who were to answer the questions raised by the officials from the other states. A visibly upset minister was speaking from the dais that those officials who were busy with their work need not have come to the meeting. He said he will take up this matter with the Chief Minister.