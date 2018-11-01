Home States Kerala

NSS general secretary flays disinformation campaign against Mannath Padmanabhan's legacy

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said that several benefits enjoyed by present-day society are the result of Mannam’s hard work.

NSS-flag-hoist

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair hoists the NSS flag on Flag Day in Perunna on 31 October 2018. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Continuing his tirade against the ruling CPM and the LDF Government on the Sabarimala issue, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Wednesday said those clueless on Mannathu Padmanabha Pillai's legacy are trying to spread disinformation among the public after convening meetings of party workers.  He warned they will have to pay a heavy price for their actions.

Sukumaran Nair was speaking after hoisting the NSS flag on its Flag Day at Perunna on Wednesday. “Mannam worked tirelessly to eradicate unethical practices, superstition and social discrimination. However, he never opposed custom, faith and religious practices. This was the reason he took the initiative to set up the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure independent functioning of Sabarimala hill shrine,” he said.

Nair said several benefits enjoyed by present-day society are the result of Mannam’s hard work. “Those who know next to nothing about Mannam should not resort to disinformation campaign,” Nair said.

He said the NSS will consider organising protest programmes if its  review petition — which is scheduled for hearing on November 13 — against the Supreme Court order on women’s entry at Sabarimala did not elicit a favourable judgment. 

“The NSS will take an appropriate decision in consultation with the devotees and like-minded organisations. The mode of protest will be decided in consultation with others,” he said.

