Home States Kerala

States seek centralised control room for Sabarimala pilgrimage season

The control room should provide information for pilgrims in all languages and a toll-free number should be set up to answer pilgrims’ queries, they suggested.

Published: 01st November 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka officials have suggested the setting up of a centralised control room at either Sannidhanam or Pampa for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. They said the control room should have at least one officer from the Health, Transport, Police, Devaswom Departments and a senior officer should coordinate it.

The control room should provide information for pilgrims in all languages and a toll-free number should be set up to answer pilgrims’ queries, they suggested. There was also a suggestion to display food prices at hotels and reduce bus fares.

Apart from providing drinking water to passengers travelling on the Nilakkal-Pampa bus route, the officials called for display boards in various languages on the customs, plastic ban and security warnings.

ALSO READ: Ministers of South Indian states fail to turn up for Sabarimala facilities discussion; CM Pinarayi Vijayan skips meeting

The online darshan and travel facility will be a problem for villagers coming from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as they don’t have smartphones and alternative arrangements should be made, they said. The quality of food at restaurants should be checked on a daily basis and a disaster management facility should be set up, they added.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state government will seriously consider the suggestions.

Among those who attended the meeting were Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Apoorva Sharma, Karnataka Principal Secretary Gangaram Baderiya, Telangana Joint Commissioner M M D Krishnamoorthy, Andhra Pradesh Endowment Department Superintendent Engineer Subbarao and Puducherry Commissioner Thilaveel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple Sabarimala protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp