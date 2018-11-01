States seek centralised control room for Sabarimala pilgrimage season

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka officials have suggested the setting up of a centralised control room at either Sannidhanam or Pampa for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. They said the control room should have at least one officer from the Health, Transport, Police, Devaswom Departments and a senior officer should coordinate it.

The control room should provide information for pilgrims in all languages and a toll-free number should be set up to answer pilgrims’ queries, they suggested. There was also a suggestion to display food prices at hotels and reduce bus fares.

Apart from providing drinking water to passengers travelling on the Nilakkal-Pampa bus route, the officials called for display boards in various languages on the customs, plastic ban and security warnings.

The online darshan and travel facility will be a problem for villagers coming from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as they don’t have smartphones and alternative arrangements should be made, they said. The quality of food at restaurants should be checked on a daily basis and a disaster management facility should be set up, they added.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state government will seriously consider the suggestions.

Among those who attended the meeting were Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Apoorva Sharma, Karnataka Principal Secretary Gangaram Baderiya, Telangana Joint Commissioner M M D Krishnamoorthy, Andhra Pradesh Endowment Department Superintendent Engineer Subbarao and Puducherry Commissioner Thilaveel.