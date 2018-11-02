In-depth probe ordered, Industries Department vows steps to avert mishaps

Home States Kerala

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan has ordered a comprehensive probe into the fire incident at Manvila industrial estate.

E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan has ordered a comprehensive probe into the fire incident at Manvila industrial estate. The Industries Department will take steps to prevent such incidents at industrial units in the future.

There blaze at Manvila had caused extensive losses. It is the timely action by the Fire and Rescue Services which prevented the blaze from devouring the nearby buildings and places. The unit falls in the Industries Park of the Industries Department. The cause of fire will be investigated thoroughly. It is learnt a fire incident was reported at the unit some days ago. More vigil ought to have been maintained in its wake.
The minister called for safety steps to prevent such incidents at industrial units.

“Safety equipment should be ensured. The situation at all industrial parks is being studied. Steps will be taken to ensure proper safety mechanism there,” he said. Jayarajan interacted with the staff and people. Deputy Speaker V Sasi and officers were present during his visit to the unit.  

CM lauds fire brigade

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hailed the Fire and Rescue Services for putting their lives at risk while effectively battling the flames which helped to douse the blaze. “The Fire Force succeeded in averting casualties or burn injuries to anyone in the massive fire. It was a big challenge to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby buildings where huge stocks of plastic materials were stored,” he said.

The government had taken several steps to modernise the Fire Brigade. Equipment bought as part of this helped to put out the fire. The CM asked industrial units dealing with highly inflammable materials to maintain a heightened vigil.

Police probe

DGP Loknath Behera has ordered a probe into the incident. Kazhakkoottam Cyber City Assistant Commissioner will head the team which will include forensic specialists.

