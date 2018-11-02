Home States Kerala

M Mukundan wins Ezhuthachan Puraskaram 2018

Writer M Mukundan has won this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary award by the state government.

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:00 AM

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president M Mukundan inaugurating a seminar on ‘Women Presence in Literature’ as part of the birth centenary celebrations of th

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer M Mukundan has won this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary award by the state government. Mukundan has been chosen for his overall contributions to Malayalam language and literature.  Cultural Minister A K Balan announced the award on Thursday. The award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.

Mukundan was chosen for the award by a jury chaired by Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan and consisting of poet K Satchidanandan, G Balamohan Thampy, Sunil P Elayidam and Cultural Secretary Rani George. Satchidanandan was the award winner in 2017. Born in 1942 in Mahe - a former French colony - Mukundan is one of the pioneers of the modern trend in Malayalam literature. His novel ‘Mayyazhipuzhayude Theerangalil’ has been widely regarded as his magnum opus. He has brought out about 16 novels and 10 short story collections.

A recipient of the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres by the French Government in 1998, Mukundan has won many literary awards, including Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, MP Paul Award, Muttathu Varkey Award and NV Puraskaram.

Comments(1)

  • Venugopal
    All these awards should be abolished. Government is taking the tax payer's money and distributing to their sycophants! A writer should be a man of honored valor. Can he raise his voice for Ezhuthachan
    26 days ago reply
