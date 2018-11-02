Home States Kerala

Plastic unit flouted rules, finds preliminary probe

The fire broke out at Family Plastics and Thermoware Pvt Ltd around 6.40 pm, after the first shift ended.

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

The fire broke out at Family Plastics and Thermoware Pvt Ltd around 6.40 pm, after the first shift ended. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The plastic manufacturing unit at the Manvila Industrial Estate where a massive fire broke out on Thursday evening functioned in clear violation of safety rules, according to the preliminary investigation conducted by various government departments.

The fire broke out at Family Plastics and Thermoware Pvt Ltd around 6.40 pm, after the first shift ended. It took around 12 hours for the firemen, with fire tenders from  Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts pressed into service, to bring the blaze under control. Fire and Rescue Services technical director R Prasad, heading the team investigating the incident, said the source of ignition and cause of spread can be ascertained only by Friday.

The officer said the factory had a low number of fire extinguishers as safety equipment. “Reportedly, the unit didn’t have any other equipment to detect or extinguish fire as per the safety rules,” he said.“The layout of the different units compromised on safety precautions. The situation would have been much worse if tonnes of inflammable material were not removed from the nearby buildings.”

Less than 10 feet away from the four-storeyed building destroyed in the fire was a huge stock of diesel kept in several barrels and a 3,000-litre storage tank. A large quantity of furnace oil too was among the stock.“Firemen, risking their lives, moved the oil stocks away to safety. We could also prevent the blaze from spreading to other buildings,” said Prasad, who led the hours-long firefighting.

A team from the Factories and Boilers Department led by director P Pramod visited the unit as part of the department’s probe into the incident. The team said the unit lacked a fire protection system with equipment for detection, alarm and extinguishing.

“Though some extinguishers were available, the staff were not trained to use them. There was no onsite emergency plan and the company failed to inform about the previous fire incident on Monday,” he said.

Previous incident

The company claimed the cause of the fire on Monday was a tube light choke blast. The blaze was doused with the help of the fire brigade. Around 500 plastic products like chairs and utensils were damaged. However, the “choke theory” has not gone down well with the officers.

“Such a spark is insufficient to blaze plastic materials which have a high melting point. Also, the reported speed of the fire spread does not match the materials’ property,” said an officer who was part of the Factories and Boilers team.

The company did not inform the Factories and Boilers Department about the incident. It is mandatory for a company to rectify the mistake and obtain a NoC from the department to resume operations.

Stop memo

The department has issued a stop memo to the company. The inspecting teams could not tour the ravaged building on Thursday owing to the heat and the risk of a collapse. PCB officers blamed the company for haphazard storage of materials.

DCP to head probe team

T’Puram: The government has directed a team led by Thiruvananthapuram DCP R Aditya to investigate the cause of fire at Manvila industrial estate. Officials of Fire Force and Forensic Science will assist the team. Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham and City Police Commissioner P Prakash will supervise the investigation. The Deputy Commissioner will deploy sufficient police personnel to the special investigation team. The state police chief has directed to seek Crime Branch assistance if needed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manvila Industrial Estate plastic manufacturing unit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp