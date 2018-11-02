Plastic unit flouted rules, finds preliminary probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The plastic manufacturing unit at the Manvila Industrial Estate where a massive fire broke out on Thursday evening functioned in clear violation of safety rules, according to the preliminary investigation conducted by various government departments.

The fire broke out at Family Plastics and Thermoware Pvt Ltd around 6.40 pm, after the first shift ended. It took around 12 hours for the firemen, with fire tenders from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts pressed into service, to bring the blaze under control. Fire and Rescue Services technical director R Prasad, heading the team investigating the incident, said the source of ignition and cause of spread can be ascertained only by Friday.

The officer said the factory had a low number of fire extinguishers as safety equipment. “Reportedly, the unit didn’t have any other equipment to detect or extinguish fire as per the safety rules,” he said.“The layout of the different units compromised on safety precautions. The situation would have been much worse if tonnes of inflammable material were not removed from the nearby buildings.”

Less than 10 feet away from the four-storeyed building destroyed in the fire was a huge stock of diesel kept in several barrels and a 3,000-litre storage tank. A large quantity of furnace oil too was among the stock.“Firemen, risking their lives, moved the oil stocks away to safety. We could also prevent the blaze from spreading to other buildings,” said Prasad, who led the hours-long firefighting.

A team from the Factories and Boilers Department led by director P Pramod visited the unit as part of the department’s probe into the incident. The team said the unit lacked a fire protection system with equipment for detection, alarm and extinguishing.

“Though some extinguishers were available, the staff were not trained to use them. There was no onsite emergency plan and the company failed to inform about the previous fire incident on Monday,” he said.

Previous incident

The company claimed the cause of the fire on Monday was a tube light choke blast. The blaze was doused with the help of the fire brigade. Around 500 plastic products like chairs and utensils were damaged. However, the “choke theory” has not gone down well with the officers.

“Such a spark is insufficient to blaze plastic materials which have a high melting point. Also, the reported speed of the fire spread does not match the materials’ property,” said an officer who was part of the Factories and Boilers team.

The company did not inform the Factories and Boilers Department about the incident. It is mandatory for a company to rectify the mistake and obtain a NoC from the department to resume operations.

Stop memo

The department has issued a stop memo to the company. The inspecting teams could not tour the ravaged building on Thursday owing to the heat and the risk of a collapse. PCB officers blamed the company for haphazard storage of materials.

DCP to head probe team

T’Puram: The government has directed a team led by Thiruvananthapuram DCP R Aditya to investigate the cause of fire at Manvila industrial estate. Officials of Fire Force and Forensic Science will assist the team. Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham and City Police Commissioner P Prakash will supervise the investigation. The Deputy Commissioner will deploy sufficient police personnel to the special investigation team. The state police chief has directed to seek Crime Branch assistance if needed.