Sabarimala devotee’s body found in gorge, cops on high alert

PATHANAMTHITTA /KOCHI: With just three days remaining for the opening of the Sabarimala temple for a day’s pooja on November 5, the law and order situation once again turned precarious in Pathanamthitta on Thursday with the body of a missing devotee being found in a gorge at Laha situated between Pathanamthitta and Nilakkal.

Following the development, the BJP and the Sabarimala Karma Samiti called for a 12-hour hartal in Pathanamthitta district on Friday demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of the person identified as Shivadasan, 60.

Local BJP leaders alleged he had died after he was attacked by the police during the five-day protests against the women’s entry issue.

BJP district president Ashokan Kulanada said the cause of death should be investigated. Essential services and people coming for Parumala pilgrimage have been exempted from the hartal.

Sabarimala Karma Samithi said Shivadasan had gone to Sabarimala for darshan during the monthly poojas during the Malayalam month of Thulam. Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta police issued an official statement that people with vested interests are spreading rumours with regard to the incident. The police said the protests of the Hindu outfits took place on October 16 and 17, while Shivadasan had left home only on October 18 to visit Sabarimala.

The police also claimed he had called his family members on October 19. The police said as per the complaint of his family, he was only reported missing from October 18. The police have also warned of strict action against those who resort to malicious campaigns on social media in connection with the incident aiming to incite violence.