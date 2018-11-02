Sabarimala issue: Karma Samithi to launch second round of protests from November 4

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:Even as the state government is determined to crack down on any attempt to prevent Sabarimala pilgrims anywhere on roads leading to Sannidhanam, a meeting of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) held on Thursday has decided to launch the second phase of protests against the implementation of the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter the hill shrine.

Though SKS will not take any direct initiative to prevent young women from trekking to Sannidhanam, the meeting had resolved to provide all the support to the Ayyappa devotees in their efforts to protect the customs and faith in Sabarimala, indicating a tough time ahead for the government and the police in the upcoming pilgrim season. “There will be a natural resistance from the part of Ayyappa devotees against the attempt to break the centuries-old custom and practices in Sabarimala. And SKS will provide total support to their protests,” said ES Biju, Hindu Aikyavedi state secretary.

The second phase of protests will commence with ‘deeparchana’ (a ritual) in temples across the state on ‘Chithira Day’, on Sunday. As part of strengthening its ongoing protests, SKS will organise a one-and-a-half-days long continuous ‘Akhanda Sarana Manthram’ in 200 centres across the state, from the time of opening the Sabarimala shrine on Monday at 5 pm to its closure on the following day at 10 pm for the Chithira Attavishesham festival.

The meeting also decided to conduct ‘viswasa samrakshana sammelanam’ (faith protection meetings) in all districts from November 10 to 12, which will commence in Idukki. This apart, its ongoing programmes including, house visits and family meets in the village-level, and ‘namajapa ghoshaythra’ (prayer processions) at village temples will continue. ‘Margadarsa Mandalam’, a joint forum of monks, will organise ‘padayathra’ (rallies) in the villages as well.

The SKS will also lend all the legal support to those who were arrested in connection with Sabarimala-related protests. The meeting also resolved to provide all the support to the ‘Ayyappa Jyothi Prayanam,’ a protest march to be organised under the aegis of Pandalam palace from Perinad near Ranni to the palace from November 9 to 12.

A total of 466 representatives, including monks from 10 ashrams, thanthrik pramukhs and Hindu leaders were present in the meeting. A total of 85 Hindu organisations, nine women’s organisations and seven Ayyappa Dharma organisations participated. SKS patron Swami Chinmayanandapuri of Kulathur Advaitha Ashramam, Kozhikode, inaugurated the meeting. Hindu Aikyavedi president and SKS vice-chairperson K P Sreekala presided over. S J R Kumar, SKS chief coordinator, Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam secretary V K Viswanathan, and Prof P M Gopi also spoke.

P C George files review plea

Kottayam: The Supreme Court has admitted the review petition filed by Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George against the apex court order allowing women of all ages to enter Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. George claimed in the petition filed through Adv Manoj C Nair the state government has no right in Sabarimala as the temple is functioning as per a covenant which dates back to the merger of ertswhile Travancore and Kochi princely states. He also pointed out the government had misled the court on issue of women’s entry . Moreover, implementing the order will create law and order problems which may lead to riots if the order is enforced without considering the sentiments of devotees.

Government will act against bid to demoralise cops: CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged society to maintain vigil against efforts to demoralise the police. He was speaking after taking the salute at the Raising Day parade at the SAP ground here on Thursday.The CM said the Kerala we live in today was not made overnight. Kerala could eradicate several social evils and become a progressive state through numerous movements by renaissance leaders. But there are some efforts to take Kerala backward. They are trying to create a rift in the police force as well. “The police, government and public places are secular. No one should be allowed to sow the seeds of communalism in public places and offices. Efforts to demoralise the police include abusing them in the name of religion. The government will be forced to take steps against this,” he said.

Can’t interfere in apex court order: HC

Kochi: A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Thursday made it clear it cannot interfere in the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into Sabarimala. The court also said it was the state’s bounden duty to implement the top court’s order. The High Court issued the order while dismissing as withdrawn a petition filed by M Thankappa Menon of Panampilly Nagar seeking to restrain the entry of women until the Supreme Court disposed of review and writ petitions against its order. The Supreme Court has posted the petitions to November 13, while the Sabarimala hill shrine will be opened on November 5. The petitioner sought a status quo be maintained until the Supreme Court decides on the status of Lord Ayyappa as a ‘Naishtika Brahmachari’, as the Constitution Bench of the court did not decide on the issue in its original judgment. However, the High Court declined and granted the petitioner permission to withdraw his petition.