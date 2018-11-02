Sabarimala issue: Kerala HC directs government to produce video footage of Nilakkal incident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to produce the video footages of the incident that happened at Nilakkal when Sabarimala temple opened for monthly pooja on October 17.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued the order while considering the bail plea of High Court lawyer Govindh Madhusoodhanan, Thripunithura, 17th accused in the case registered by the police in connection with the protest against the entry of women in Nilakkal. The police arrested him for the offence under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and sections under Prevention of Destruction of Public Properties Act (PDPP).

The police registered the case stating that on October 17 more than 1000 persons unlawfully assembled in protest against the entry of women and resorted in rioting and assaulted the police personnel. The protestors also destroyed KSRTC buses and thereby caused a loss of Rs 1,326,500. The petitioner was arrested on October 25.

When the case came for hearing in the morning, the court directed the prosecution to produce the video of the incident and posted after lunch session. But the prosecution sought time to produce the video footages. It submitted that the entire incident was recorded and it was produced before the District Magistrate in a sealed cover. The court asked what prevented the police to produce it before the court.

The prosecution also submitted that request has been made by the police to print and visual media seeking to produce the video footages or photographs of the incident. The witnesses in the case identified the accused and there were statements in this regard. If bail granted at this stage, the situation will be worsened as the temple will be opened on November 16.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case and there was no material to prove the offence against him.