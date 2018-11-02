Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: Kerala HC directs government to produce video footage of Nilakkal incident

The police registered the case stating that on October 17 more than 1000 persons unlawfully assembled in protest against the entry of women and resorted in rioting and assaulted the police personnel.

Published: 02nd November 2018 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Nillakkal_Sabarimala

Ayyappa Samrakshana Samiti members blocking a bus heading to Pampa at Nilakkal (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to produce the video footages of the incident that happened at Nilakkal when Sabarimala temple opened for monthly pooja on October 17.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued the order while considering the bail plea of High Court lawyer Govindh Madhusoodhanan, Thripunithura, 17th accused in the case registered by the police in connection with the protest against the entry of women in Nilakkal. The police arrested him for the offence under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and sections under Prevention of Destruction of Public Properties Act (PDPP).

The police registered the case stating that on October 17 more than 1000 persons unlawfully assembled in protest against the entry of women and resorted in rioting and assaulted the police personnel. The protestors also destroyed KSRTC buses and thereby caused a loss of Rs 1,326,500. The petitioner was arrested on October 25.

When the case came for hearing in the morning, the court directed the prosecution to produce the video of the incident and posted after lunch session. But the prosecution sought time to produce the video footages. It submitted that the entire incident was recorded and it was produced before the District Magistrate in a sealed cover. The court asked what prevented the police to produce it before the court.

The prosecution also submitted that request has been made by the police to print and visual media seeking to produce the video footages or photographs of the incident. The witnesses in the case identified the accused and there were statements in this regard. If bail granted at this stage, the situation will be worsened as the temple will be opened on November 16.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case and there was no material to prove the offence against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala issue Nilakkal incident Sabarimala temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp