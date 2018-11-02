‘Satyapal’s contributions to state significant’

By Express News Service

OTTAPPALAM: M Satyapal, who occupied several important positions in the Government of India and Kerala, passed away on October 27 at the age of 93 at his residence in Bengaluru. The cremation was held on October 29. He was advisor to the Planning Commission (Industries and Minerals), Government of India, for a decade. He was also director general and secretary of the Government of India. He was hand-picked by K Karunakaran, the then Chief Minister of Kerala, to head the Planning Board of Kerala and he gave significant contribution for the industrial development of the state when he was deputy chairman of the planning board.

He also served as chairman of the official committee of public sector undertakings of the Government of India. He was the advisor to UNDP in Kathmandu and Vienna. With the passing away of Satyapal, a colourful personality from Kerala, who occupied several important positions in the Central Government during 1980s and 1990s has vanished from the scene. He belongs to the Mullassery family of Ottapalam, Kerala. Satyapal is survived by his wife, Vatsala Satyapal and his daughter Anuradha Sathyapal who is in the United States. For the past one decade, he was living in Bengaluru and he had been suffering from cardiac ailments. His brother Kumara Krishnan served as secretary in the Ministry of Coal while another brother Jayakrishnan and his sister Shantha Rammohan were living in Mullassery house in Kaniampuram, said Dr Ravi Shankar, the brother-in-law of the deceased.