Do not transform Sabarimala into a conflict zone: Poet Sugathakumari

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social activists and religious leaders have urged the state government and the devotees not to transform Sabarimala into a conflict zone during the upcoming pilgrim season.

Poet Sugathakumari said all women devotees who wish to see Lord Ayyappa should be allowed to do so. It is utter foolishness to argue that Ayyappa’s celibacy would be violated by the presence of young women. It is the devotees undertaking the pilgrimage who should maintain self-restraint, she said.

That said, Sabarimala should not be transformed into a battle zone. Both the government and the devotees should display restraint, she said.

Archbishop M Soosai Pakiam called for restraint on the part of the government and the devotees. He urged them to work out a consensus on the issue.

“It is true the government is bound to obey the Constitution. At the same time, every religious group considers its beliefs important. They should be protected,’’ he said.

Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi called for a practical solution to the problem.

Gender equality is a contemporary reality. Several Muslim jama-aths are now readily allowing women to enter the mosques. At the same time, great care should be taken not to hurt religious sentiments, he said. The Sabarimala issue is pushing Kerala to the brink of a dangerous precipice, Swami Aswathi Thirunal of Ekalavyashram said.

Sabarimala Ayyappa does not cease to be celibate even if young women enter the temple, Aswathi Thirunal said.